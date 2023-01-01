Menu
2014 Ford Focus

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

2014 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $295

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10290621
  • VIN: 1FADP3K22EL376580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

READ AD IN FULL! PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS!!

The 2014 Ford Focus SE with Navigation and Sunroof is more than just a car; it's a statement of style, performance, and practicality. Whether you're navigating through urban streets, embarking on a road trip, or simply enjoying a leisurely drive, this compact car is designed to elevate your experience.

LOW LOW LOW KMS!! ONLY 64K!!!! HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVI, SNOW FLAKE ALLOYS & MORE!! CLEAN CARFAX!! LOOKS SHARP & DRIVES GREAT! CALL TODAY!!

THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, BUT AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $295+HST THE VEHICLE WILL COME SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

