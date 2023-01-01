2014 Ford Focus

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $295

$14,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10290621

10290621 VIN: 1FADP3K22EL376580

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.