Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br>Odometer is 88846 kilometers below market average!<br><br>Equipment Group 200A.<br><br>Red Metallic 2014 Ford Focus SE 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 DGI Flex Fuel Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift FWD<br><br>Awards:<br> * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick<br><br>Reviews:<br> * Many owners say they appreciate Focuss styling, upscale interior, and attention to thoughtful details, with features like the capless fuel filler door, dual tailgate pull-down handles, and adequate on-board storage for smaller items all being appreciated on the daily. A comfortable ride on most surfaces, and good feature content for the money are also reported. In all, this one looks like a nicely equipped, nice-to-drive compact. Source: autoTRADER.ca<br> * Focus ST owners tend to rave about performance, great ride quality thats expertly set between sporty and comfortable, a great shifter and clutch combination, the snarly engine note, good fuel economy, and solid feature content for the money. Steering and handling are also highly rated, as is the Sony stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca<p></p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2014 Ford Focus

63,622 KM

Details Description Features

$9,250

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12731949

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12731949
  2. 12731949
  3. 12731949
  4. 12731949
  5. 12731949
  6. 12731949
  7. 12731949
  8. 12731949
  9. 12731949
  10. 12731949
  11. 12731949
  12. 12731949
  13. 12731949
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,250

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,622KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3F26EL334858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5S111A
  • Mileage 63,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 88846 kilometers below market average!

Equipment Group 200A.

Red Metallic 2014 Ford Focus SE 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 DGI Flex Fuel Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift FWD

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick

Reviews:
* Many owners say they appreciate Focuss styling, upscale interior, and attention to thoughtful details, with features like the capless fuel filler door, dual tailgate pull-down handles, and adequate on-board storage for smaller items all being appreciated on the daily. A comfortable ride on most surfaces, and good feature content for the money are also reported. In all, this one looks like a nicely equipped, nice-to-drive compact. Source: autoTRADER.ca
* Focus ST owners tend to rave about performance, great ride quality thats expertly set between sporty and comfortable, a great shifter and clutch combination, the snarly engine note, good fuel economy, and solid feature content for the money. Steering and handling are also highly rated, as is the Sony stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL 177,215 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 42,927 KM $77,744 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Taurus LIMITED for sale in Oakville, ON
2010 Ford Taurus LIMITED 298,636 KM $3,749 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,250

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2014 Ford Focus