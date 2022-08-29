Menu
2014 Ford Focus

77,098 KM

Details Features

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

77,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: P6473
  • VIN: 1FADP3K23EL342812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,098 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

