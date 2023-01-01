Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Focus

69,004 KM

Details Features

$10,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,977

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

S

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 9787465
  2. 9787465
  3. 9787465
  4. 9787465
  5. 9787465
  6. 9787465
  7. 9787465
  8. 9787465
  9. 9787465
  10. 9787465
Contact Seller

$10,977

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,004KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9787465
  • Stock #: 3B042A
  • VIN: 1FADP3E2XEL327994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,004 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2020 Ford Explorer XLT
 44,571 KM
$39,887 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 40,335 KM
$46,477 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 134,103 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory