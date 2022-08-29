$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2014 Ford Fusion
2014 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Se
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
302,279KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9178582
- Stock #: P6456XZ
- VIN: 3FA6P0LU6ER263238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P6456XZ
- Mileage 302,279 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2