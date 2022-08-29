Menu
2014 Ford Fusion

302,279 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2014 Ford Fusion

2014 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Se

2014 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Se

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

302,279KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9178582
  • Stock #: P6456XZ
  • VIN: 3FA6P0LU6ER263238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6456XZ
  • Mileage 302,279 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-XXXX

905-844-3273

