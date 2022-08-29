2014 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 0 2 , 2 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9178582

9178582 Stock #: P6456XZ

P6456XZ VIN: 3FA6P0LU6ER263238

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P6456XZ

Mileage 302,279 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.