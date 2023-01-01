Menu
2014 Ford Fusion

115,405 KM

Details Features

$13,997

+ tax & licensing
$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2014 Ford Fusion

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

115,405KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9739330
  • Stock #: 2X080A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H98ER196856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,405 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

