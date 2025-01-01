Menu
<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>♦️ CERTIFIED</span><br></div><div>♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED</div><div>♦️ GT CALIFORNIA SPECIAL EDITION</div><div>♦️ CONVERTIBLE – PERFECT FOR SUMMER </div><div>♦️ 5.0L V8 PERFORMANCE</div><div>♦️ ONE OWNER</div><div><br></div><div>NEW ARRIVAL – 2014 FORD MUSTANG GT CALIFORNIA SPECIAL CONVERTIBLE. A RARE AND ICONIC MUSCLE CAR WITH AGGRESSIVE STYLING, STRONG V8 POWER, AND DROP-TOP FUN. </div><div><br></div><div> 120,000 KMS </div><div><br></div><div> EQUIPPED WITH:</div><div> 5.0L V8 ENGINE </div><div> CALIFORNIA SPECIAL PACKAGE </div><div> CONVERTIBLE SOFT TOP </div><div> LEATHER SEATS WITH SUEDE INSERTS </div><div> HEATED SEATS </div><div> TOUCHSCREEN <span style=font-size: 1em;>DISPLAY </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> REAR SPOILER & UNIQUE BADGING </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> 19” BLACK ALLOY WHEELS </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> FOG LIGHTS</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND MORE... </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>## BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.</span></div>

2014 Ford Mustang

120,000 KM

Details

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang

GT

13082411

2014 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8FF7E5213825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101

