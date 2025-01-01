$25,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8FF7E5213825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
♦️ CERTIFIED
♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED♦️ GT CALIFORNIA SPECIAL EDITION♦️ CONVERTIBLE – PERFECT FOR SUMMER ♦️ 5.0L V8 PERFORMANCE♦️ ONE OWNER
NEW ARRIVAL – 2014 FORD MUSTANG GT CALIFORNIA SPECIAL CONVERTIBLE. A RARE AND ICONIC MUSCLE CAR WITH AGGRESSIVE STYLING, STRONG V8 POWER, AND DROP-TOP FUN.
120,000 KMS
EQUIPPED WITH: 5.0L V8 ENGINE CALIFORNIA SPECIAL PACKAGE CONVERTIBLE SOFT TOP LEATHER SEATS WITH SUEDE INSERTS HEATED SEATS TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL REAR SPOILER & UNIQUE BADGING 19” BLACK ALLOY WHEELS FOG LIGHTS AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
AND MORE...
## BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Terminal Motors
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2014 Ford Mustang