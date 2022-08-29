Menu
2014 GMC Savana

329,509 KM

Details Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

Location

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

329,509KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9153064
  • VIN: 1GTW7FCAGE1181930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 329,509 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

