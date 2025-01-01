$18,888+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 153,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE – Clean, Solid, and Ready to Work
This 2014 Sierra SLE is the perfect mix of durability, comfort, and everyday practicality. Strong V8 power, a comfortable quiet cabin, and classic GMC styling make it a reliable truck for work or weekend use. Well cared for, drives tight, and comes equipped with all the right features.
Key Features:
Engine: 5.3L V8 Ecotec3
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
4x4 drivetrain
Crew Cab / Double Cab (depending on your truck—tell me which and I’ll adjust)
SLE Convenience Package
Bluetooth hands-free calling & audio
Touchscreen infotainment system
Backup camera
Remote start
Dual-zone climate control
Power driver’s seat
USB & auxiliary inputs
Cruise control
Steering-wheel audio controls
LED daytime running lights
Alloy wheels
Tow package with hitch & wiring
Spray-in or drop-in bedliner (tell me which)
Fog lights
Condition Highlights:
Drives strong with smooth power delivery
Clean interior — no major wear
Solid body and frame
No warning lights
Local Ontario truck
A dependable and well-equipped Sierra SLE that’s perfect for anyone needing a reliable 4x4 pickup. Great power, excellent comfort, and all the modern features you want in a truck. Ready for work, towing, or daily driving.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
+ taxes & licensing>
