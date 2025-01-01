Menu
<p data-start=100 data-end=162><strong data-start=100 data-end=162>2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE – Clean, Solid, and Ready to Work</strong></p><p data-start=164 data-end=450>This 2014 Sierra SLE is the perfect mix of durability, comfort, and everyday practicality. Strong V8 power, a comfortable quiet cabin, and classic GMC styling make it a reliable truck for work or weekend use. Well cared for, drives tight, and comes equipped with all the right features.</p><p data-start=452 data-end=469><strong data-start=452 data-end=469>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=470 data-end=1130><li data-start=470 data-end=501><p data-start=472 data-end=501><strong data-start=472 data-end=483>Engine:</strong> 5.3L V8 Ecotec3</p></li><li data-start=502 data-end=541><p data-start=504 data-end=541><strong data-start=504 data-end=521>Transmission:</strong> 6-speed automatic</p></li><li data-start=542 data-end=564><p data-start=544 data-end=564><strong data-start=544 data-end=562>4x4 drivetrain</strong></p></li><li data-start=565 data-end=648><p data-start=567 data-end=648><strong data-start=567 data-end=648>Crew Cab / Double Cab (depending on your truck—tell me which and I’ll adjust)</strong></p></li><li data-start=649 data-end=680><p data-start=651 data-end=680><strong data-start=651 data-end=678>SLE Convenience Package</strong></p></li><li data-start=681 data-end=725><p data-start=683 data-end=725><strong data-start=683 data-end=723>Bluetooth hands-free calling & audio</strong></p></li><li data-start=726 data-end=765><p data-start=728 data-end=765><strong data-start=728 data-end=763>Touchscreen infotainment system</strong></p></li><li data-start=766 data-end=787><p data-start=768 data-end=787><strong data-start=768 data-end=785>Backup camera</strong></p></li><li data-start=788 data-end=808><p data-start=790 data-end=808><strong data-start=790 data-end=806>Remote start</strong></p></li><li data-start=809 data-end=842><p data-start=811 data-end=842><strong data-start=811 data-end=840>Dual-zone climate control</strong></p></li><li data-start=843 data-end=870><p data-start=845 data-end=870><strong data-start=845 data-end=868>Power driver’s seat</strong></p></li><li data-start=871 data-end=901><p data-start=873 data-end=901><strong data-start=873 data-end=899>USB & auxiliary inputs</strong></p></li><li data-start=902 data-end=924><p data-start=904 data-end=924><strong data-start=904 data-end=922>Cruise control</strong></p></li><li data-start=925 data-end=962><p data-start=927 data-end=962><strong data-start=927 data-end=960>Steering-wheel audio controls</strong></p></li><li data-start=963 data-end=997><p data-start=965 data-end=997><strong data-start=965 data-end=995>LED daytime running lights</strong></p></li><li data-start=998 data-end=1018><p data-start=1000 data-end=1018><strong data-start=1000 data-end=1016>Alloy wheels</strong></p></li><li data-start=1019 data-end=1058><p data-start=1021 data-end=1058><strong data-start=1021 data-end=1056>Tow package with hitch & wiring</strong></p></li><li data-start=1059 data-end=1111><p data-start=1061 data-end=1111><strong data-start=1061 data-end=1109>Spray-in or drop-in bedliner (tell me which)</strong></p></li><li data-start=1112 data-end=1130><p data-start=1114 data-end=1130><strong data-start=1114 data-end=1128>Fog lights</strong></p></li></ul><p data-start=1132 data-end=1157><strong data-start=1132 data-end=1157>Condition Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-start=1158 data-end=1308><li data-start=1158 data-end=1202><p data-start=1160 data-end=1202>Drives strong with smooth power delivery</p></li><li data-start=1203 data-end=1237><p data-start=1205 data-end=1237>Clean interior — no major wear</p></li><li data-start=1238 data-end=1262><p data-start=1240 data-end=1262>Solid body and frame</p></li><li data-start=1263 data-end=1284><p data-start=1265 data-end=1284>No warning lights</p></li><li data-start=1285 data-end=1308><p data-start=1287 data-end=1308>Local Ontario truck</p></li></ul><p data-start=1310 data-end=1546>A dependable and well-equipped Sierra SLE that’s perfect for anyone needing a reliable 4x4 pickup. Great power, excellent comfort, and all the modern features you want in a truck. Ready for work, towing, or daily driving.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

