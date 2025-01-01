$14,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord
Sport
2014 Honda Accord
Sport
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Sporty and Reliable: 2014 Honda Accord Sport
Turn heads and enjoy the thrill of driving with this 2014 Honda Accord Sport. With 126,400 km, this stylish and dependable sedan is the perfect combination of performance, comfort, and practicality. Whether it's your daily commute or a weekend road trip, the Accord Sport delivers on every front.
Key Features of This 2014 Honda Accord Sport:
- Dynamic Performance: Powered by a 2.4L i-VTEC® engine with 189 hp and a smooth CVT transmission, this Accord offers a sporty yet fuel-efficient driving experience.
- Sporty Design: Features bold 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear decklid spoiler, chrome accents, and dual exhaust for a sleek and athletic look.
- Comfortable Interior: Includes premium cloth/leatherette sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and ample space for both driver and passengers.
- Tech-Savvy Features: Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, an 8-inch infotainment display, and dual-zone climate control for modern convenience.
- Honda Reliability: Built to last, the Accord Sport is known for its outstanding durability and low maintenance costs.
- Perfect Mileage: With 126,400 km, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures.
This 2014 Honda Accord Sport is ideal for drivers who want a sporty yet practical sedan that stands out in style and performance.
Don’t wait—this popular model won’t stay on the lot for long! Contact us today to schedule a test drive and make it yours!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330