Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Sporty and Reliable: 2014 Honda Accord Sport</strong></p><p>Turn heads and enjoy the thrill of driving with this 2014 Honda Accord Sport. With 126,400 km, this stylish and dependable sedan is the perfect combination of performance, comfort, and practicality. Whether its your daily commute or a weekend road trip, the Accord Sport delivers on every front.</p><p><strong>Key Features of This 2014 Honda Accord Sport:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dynamic Performance</strong>: Powered by a 2.4L i-VTEC® engine with 189 hp and a smooth CVT transmission, this Accord offers a sporty yet fuel-efficient driving experience.</li><li><strong>Sporty Design</strong>: Features bold 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear decklid spoiler, chrome accents, and dual exhaust for a sleek and athletic look.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior</strong>: Includes premium cloth/leatherette sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and ample space for both driver and passengers.</li><li><strong>Tech-Savvy Features</strong>: Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, an 8-inch infotainment display, and dual-zone climate control for modern convenience.</li><li><strong>Honda Reliability</strong>: Built to last, the Accord Sport is known for its outstanding durability and low maintenance costs.</li><li><strong>Perfect Mileage</strong>: With 126,400 km, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures.</li></ul><p>This 2014 Honda Accord Sport is ideal for drivers who want a sporty yet practical sedan that stands out in style and performance.</p><p><strong>Don’t wait—this popular model won’t stay on the lot for long! Contact us today to schedule a test drive and make it yours!</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2014 Honda Accord

126,400 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Accord

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12103525

2014 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1737148786
  2. 1737148792
  3. 1737148798
  4. 1737148804
  5. 1737148811
  6. 1737148818
  7. 1737148828
  8. 1737148836
  9. 1737148844
  10. 1737148853
  11. 1737148860
  12. 1737148867
  13. 1737148873
  14. 1737148881
  15. 1737148888
  16. 1737148893
  17. 1737148900
  18. 1737148905
  19. 1737148911
  20. 1737148917
  21. 1737148923
  22. 1737148929
  23. 1737148935
  24. 1737148941
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F55EA812057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Sporty and Reliable: 2014 Honda Accord Sport

Turn heads and enjoy the thrill of driving with this 2014 Honda Accord Sport. With 126,400 km, this stylish and dependable sedan is the perfect combination of performance, comfort, and practicality. Whether it's your daily commute or a weekend road trip, the Accord Sport delivers on every front.

Key Features of This 2014 Honda Accord Sport:

  • Dynamic Performance: Powered by a 2.4L i-VTEC® engine with 189 hp and a smooth CVT transmission, this Accord offers a sporty yet fuel-efficient driving experience.
  • Sporty Design: Features bold 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear decklid spoiler, chrome accents, and dual exhaust for a sleek and athletic look.
  • Comfortable Interior: Includes premium cloth/leatherette sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and ample space for both driver and passengers.
  • Tech-Savvy Features: Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, an 8-inch infotainment display, and dual-zone climate control for modern convenience.
  • Honda Reliability: Built to last, the Accord Sport is known for its outstanding durability and low maintenance costs.
  • Perfect Mileage: With 126,400 km, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures.

This 2014 Honda Accord Sport is ideal for drivers who want a sporty yet practical sedan that stands out in style and performance.

Don’t wait—this popular model won’t stay on the lot for long! Contact us today to schedule a test drive and make it yours!

 

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 31,280 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Accord Sport for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Honda Accord Sport 126,400 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Camry XLE | HYBRID for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Toyota Camry XLE | HYBRID 104,200 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Accord