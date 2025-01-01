$16,888+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Accord
EX-L
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Honda Accord EX-L – Only 82,000 km – Super Clean!
This 2014 Honda Accord EX-L is a beautiful, low-mileage example of one of the most trusted sedans on the road. Only 82,000 km and exceptionally well-maintained. Finished in a sleek color combination, this Accord offers premium comfort, reliability, and fuel efficiency all in one package.
Features & Highlights
2.4L i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine
Automatic transmission
Leather interior in excellent condition
Heated front seats
Power sunroof
Backup camera & Honda LaneWatch blind-spot camera
Bluetooth hands-free & audio streaming
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Push-button start with smart key
Alloy wheels
Cruise control & steering-wheel audio controls
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Premium sound system
This Accord drives as good as it looks — smooth, quiet, and efficient. Ideal for someone who wants a luxury-feel midsize sedan without the high maintenance costs.
Only 82,000 km — local Ontario car, no major accidents, super clean throughout.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
905-339-3330