2014 Honda Accord EX-L – Only 82,000 km – Super Clean!

This 2014 Honda Accord EX-L is a beautiful, low-mileage example of one of the most trusted sedans on the road. Only 82,000 km and exceptionally well-maintained. Finished in a sleek color combination, this Accord offers premium comfort, reliability, and fuel efficiency all in one package.

Features & Highlights

  • 2.4L i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine
  • Automatic transmission
  • Leather interior in excellent condition
  • Heated front seats
  • Power sunroof
  • Backup camera & Honda LaneWatch blind-spot camera
  • Bluetooth hands-free & audio streaming
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Push-button start with smart key
  • Alloy wheels
  • Cruise control & steering-wheel audio controls
  • Power windows, locks & mirrors
  • Premium sound system

This Accord drives as good as it looks — smooth, quiet, and efficient. Ideal for someone who wants a luxury-feel midsize sedan without the high maintenance costs.

Only 82,000 km — local Ontario car, no major accidents, super clean throughout.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2

(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

