A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE
NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE
*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE
Price shown excludes HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.
Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam:   416-805-7500

2014 Honda Civic

178,888 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Civic

4dr Alloys, Sunroof, EX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

4dr Alloys, Sunroof, EX

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,888KM
VIN 2HGFB2F50EH000538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,888 KM

Vehicle Description

 

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
Smart Device Integration
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Right Side Camera

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
2 USB device connectors
HDMI device connector
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: display audio system w/HondaLink
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
front speakers
rear speakers and tweeters
text message function
steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic