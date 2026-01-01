2014 Honda Civic

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<p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO</span><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>, </span><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>NO ACCIDENT ,LOW KM WITH,SAFETY CERTIFED, </span><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEATS, <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>KEY LESS , REMOTE START </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>NEW FRONT BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING( PADS+ ROTORS)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm; background: white;><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p></div>

2014 Honda Civic

131,186 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Civic

NO ACCIDENT LOW KM REMOTE START !CERTIFED!

Watch This Vehicle
14479471

2014 Honda Civic

NO ACCIDENT LOW KM REMOTE START !CERTIFED!

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

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Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
131,186KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F40EH001759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,186 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT ,LOW KM WITH,SAFETY CERTIFED, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEATS,  KEY LESS , REMOTE START

NEW FRONT BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING( PADS+ ROTORS)

NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX  AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST,

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  

Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

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$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2014 Honda Civic