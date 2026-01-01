$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
NO ACCIDENT LOW KM REMOTE START !CERTIFED!
2014 Honda Civic
NO ACCIDENT LOW KM REMOTE START !CERTIFED!
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,186 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTO, NO ACCIDENT ,LOW KM WITH,SAFETY CERTIFED, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEATS, KEY LESS , REMOTE START
NEW FRONT BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING( PADS+ ROTORS)
NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4
Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
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Interior
Exterior
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Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
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289-837-XXXX(click to show)
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289-837-1234