$17,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330
2014 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10528686
- VIN: 5FNRL5H49EB505059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 172,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Make every family journey a memorable one with the 2014 Honda Odyssey - the minivan that redefines comfort, safety, and style. Whether you're heading on a road trip, driving the kids to school, or simply running errands, the 2014 Honda Odyssey is the perfect vehicle to make every journey a pleasant experience.
LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE-IN! POWER SLIDING DOORS, REVERSE CAM, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, HEATED SEATS & MORE!! CALL TODAY!
THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, BUT AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $690+HST THE VEHICLE WILL COME SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.