<p class= data-start=121 data-end=338>This vehicle is <strong data-start=156 data-end=190>not drivable and not certified</strong> as per <strong data-start=198 data-end=219>OMVIC regulations</strong>. <strong data-start=221 data-end=260>Certification is available for $899</strong>, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=340 data-end=512>A variety of <strong data-start=353 data-end=374>financing options</strong> are available for an additional <strong data-start=407 data-end=415>$999</strong>, tailored to suit your needs. </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=514 data-end=583>Ask us about our <strong data-start=531 data-end=558>extended warranty plans</strong> for added peace of mind.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=585 data-end=651>📞 <strong data-start=588 data-end=651>Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!</strong></p>

2014 Honda Odyssey

201,801 KM

$11,850

+ taxes & licensing
13241681

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Used
201,801KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H69EB507959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

