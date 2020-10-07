Menu
2014 Honda Odyssey

189,900 KM

$14,880

+ tax & licensing
$14,880

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

2014 Honda Odyssey

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/Navi

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/Navi

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,880

+ taxes & licensing

189,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H61EB504098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,900 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. Honda inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

 

2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L

2 OWNER VEHICLE / SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE

 

LEATHER / NAVI / BLIND SPOT CAMERA / LANE DEPARTURE WARNING / BACKUP CAMERA / SUNROOF / POWER OPTIONS

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 11 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 11 A.M. -6 P.M.

SUNDAY CLOSED

**NOTE: IF NONE OF THESE TIMINGS WORK FOR YOU, GIVE US A CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OUTSIDE OF OUR WORKING HOURS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

