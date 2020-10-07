+ taxes & licensing
905-399-3007
2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-399-3007
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. Honda inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.
2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L
2 OWNER VEHICLE / SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE
LEATHER / NAVI / BLIND SPOT CAMERA / LANE DEPARTURE WARNING / BACKUP CAMERA / SUNROOF / POWER OPTIONS
**CARFAX AVAILABLE**
**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**
Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!
RSA MOTORS
2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3
905-399-3007
WORKING HOURS:
MONDAY TO FRIDAY 11 A.M. - 7 P.M.
SATURDAY 11 A.M. -6 P.M.
SUNDAY CLOSED
**NOTE: IF NONE OF THESE TIMINGS WORK FOR YOU, GIVE US A CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OUTSIDE OF OUR WORKING HOURS.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3