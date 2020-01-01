Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA L

Low mileage no accidents. Power windows, power locks, A/C, cruise control. Fuel Efficient 1.8L engine six speed manual transmission. Selling certified.

Call 905-334-4062

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

