2014 Hyundai Elantra

L

2014 Hyundai Elantra

L

Location

A-OK Auto Sales

2456 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-334-4062

$7,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,100KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4476237
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE7EH524199
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA L
Low mileage no accidents. Power windows, power locks, A/C, cruise control. Fuel Efficient 1.8L engine six speed manual transmission. Selling certified.
Call 905-334-4062
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

A-OK Auto Sales

A-OK Auto Sales

2456 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

