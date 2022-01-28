$10,980+ tax & licensing
$10,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GL | CLEAN CARFAX | FREE WINTER TIRES | HTD SEATS
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
80,450KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8163856
- Stock #: LB32A
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE3EH538259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS - ACTIVE ECO MODE - POWER OPTIONS - AUTOMATIC MUCH MORE!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
