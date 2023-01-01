Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

129,660 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto SE w/Tech Pkg

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto SE w/Tech Pkg

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

129,660KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9836231
  • VIN: KMHD35LH6EU210945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,660 KM

Vehicle Description

SHARP 13 ELANTRA! FULLY LOADED WITH TECH PACKAGE! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE IN!!! ONE OWNER, CLEAN CAR FAX!! LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS! LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVI, BACK UP CAM & MORE!! DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!!!

PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS.

EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

VISIT US 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

