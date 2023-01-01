$13,990+ tax & licensing
905-339-3330
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT
5dr HB Auto SE w/Tech Pkg
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,990
- Listing ID: 9836231
- VIN: KMHD35LH6EU210945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,660 KM
Vehicle Description
SHARP 13 ELANTRA! FULLY LOADED WITH TECH PACKAGE! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE IN!!! ONE OWNER, CLEAN CAR FAX!! LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS! LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVI, BACK UP CAM & MORE!! DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!!!PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS.
EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing available!
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
