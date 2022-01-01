Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

97,474 KM

Details Description Features

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

97,474KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8091508
  • Stock #: R9418A
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF2EU040747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NIGHT SKY PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,474 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury w/6-Passenger

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
rear air
Climate Control
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

