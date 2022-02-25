$21,980+ tax & licensing
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL 3.3L LTD| 6 PASS | ROOF | NAV | LEATHER | TOW PKG
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
101,690KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8370462
- Stock #: K8056A
- VIN: KM8SNDHF7EU045216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K8056A
- Mileage 101,690 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
LOCAL TRADE! CLEAN CARFAX! * FREE WINTER TIRES ON RIMS * KEY FEATURES: - PANORAMIC ROOF - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - LANE KEEP ASSIST - HEATED STEERING WHEEL MUCH MORE!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9