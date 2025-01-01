Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Infiniti Q50

94,946 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Infiniti Q50

Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12499507

2014 Infiniti Q50

Premium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12499507
  2. 12499507
  3. 12499507
  4. 12499507
  5. 12499507
  6. 12499507
  7. 12499507
  8. 12499507
  9. 12499507
  10. 12499507
  11. 12499507
  12. 12499507
  13. 12499507
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,946KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BV7AR8EM706216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5C010A
  • Mileage 94,946 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2014 Infiniti Q50 Premium for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Infiniti Q50 Premium 94,946 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Edge 201A | CANADIAN TOURING PKG | SEL APPEAR PKG for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Ford Edge 201A | CANADIAN TOURING PKG | SEL APPEAR PKG 169,731 KM $10,256 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 58,997 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2014 Infiniti Q50