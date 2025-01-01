2014 Infiniti QX60

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO, AWD, NAVIGATION, DVD, REMOTE START, </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;>360° CAMERA,</span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;> HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $999+TAX </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////</span></p>

2014 Infiniti QX60

157,549 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60

AUTO AWD NAVIGATION REMOTE START DVD 360° CAMERA

2014 Infiniti QX60

AUTO AWD NAVIGATION REMOTE START DVD 360° CAMERA

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Logo_NoBadges

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,549KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AL0MM2EC522705

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 157,549 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

 

AUTO, AWD, NAVIGATION, DVD, REMOTE START, 360° CAMERA, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL,

 

CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,

 

SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $999+TAX 

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2014 Infiniti QX60