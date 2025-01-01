$11,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60
AUTO AWD NAVIGATION REMOTE START DVD 360° CAMERA
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 157,549 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, AWD, NAVIGATION, DVD, REMOTE START, 360° CAMERA, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL,
CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,
SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $999+TAX
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
Vehicle Features
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd.
Call Dealer
905-337-XXXX(click to show)
905-337-9339