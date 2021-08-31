Menu
2014 Jaguar XJ

146,272 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

2014 Jaguar XJ

2014 Jaguar XJ

XJL PORTFOLIO

2014 Jaguar XJ

XJL PORTFOLIO

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

146,272KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7597519
  Stock #: V71543
  VIN: SAJXJ2GD5E8V71543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,272 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. Jaguar inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

 

 

 

 

 

2014 JAGUAR XJL PORFOLIO 3.0L AWD

 

 

 

NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER / SERVICE RECORDS ON FILE / CLEAN CARFAX

 

 

 

REAR COOLED SEATS / PANO ROOF / NAVI / BACKUP CAMERA / POWER TRUNK / BLUETOOTH / ALLOY WHEELS / LEATHER HEADLINER / FULLY LOADED

 

 

 

 

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

 

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 

 

 

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

 

 

RSA MOTORS

 

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE

 

905-399-3007

 

 

 

WORKING HOURS:

 

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.

 

SATURDAY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

 

SUNDAY CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dual Moonroof
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

