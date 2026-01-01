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<p><strong>AUTO, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>EXTRA SET OF TIRES WITH RIMS AT NO EXTRA COST</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>CLEAN CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX </strong></p>

2014 Kia Forte

120,786 KM

Details Description Features

$10,777

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Forte

LX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle
14030697

2014 Kia Forte

LX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL

Location

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

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Contact Seller
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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Sale

$10,777

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,786KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFK4A6XE5248116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,786 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL

 

EXTRA SET OF TIRES WITH RIMS AT NO EXTRA COST

 

CLEAN CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,

 

SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M-Way Motors

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
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365-292-XXXX

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365-292-6732

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$10,777

+ taxes & licensing>

M-Way Motors

365-292-6732

2014 Kia Forte