$10,777+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Kia Forte
LX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL
2014 Kia Forte
LX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Sale
$10,777
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
120,786KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFK4A6XE5248116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,786 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTO, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL
EXTRA SET OF TIRES WITH RIMS AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,
SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
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$10,777
+ taxes & licensing>
M-Way Motors
365-292-6732
2014 Kia Forte