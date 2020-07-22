Menu
2014 Kia Forte

101,300 KM

Details Description Features

$6,777

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

4dr Sdn Auto EX w/Sunroof NAVIGATION LEATHER B-TOO

Location

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

101,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5662341
  • Stock #: 2616
  • VIN: KNAFZ4A88E5051779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,300 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO FULLY LOADED NAVIGATION SUNROOG HEATED LEATHER SEATS COOLANT DIRVER SEAT BACK UP CAMERA BLUE TOOTH  5 PASSENGER SEDAN ICE COLD A/C CRUISE CONTROL , POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AND POWER MIRRORS POWER LOCKS  KEYLESS, AS TRADED YOU DO YOUR SAFETY AND SAFE,LOW KM, PUSH START PROXY KEY

NICE COMBINATION BLAVK   EXTERIOR ON BLACK HEATED / COOLANT  LEATHER  INTERIOR 

CAR FAX AVIALBLE AT NO COST( NO ACCIDENT)

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=Ndy0%2bVfdisNXBQgWDswiSzxgNoXD2qPy

 

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2       

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
IF this  Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

