2014 Kia Forte

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
+ taxes & licensing
AUTO FULLY LOADED NAVIGATION SUNROOG HEATED LEATHER SEATS COOLANT DIRVER SEAT BACK UP CAMERA BLUE TOOTH 5 PASSENGER SEDAN ICE COLD A/C CRUISE CONTROL , POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AND POWER MIRRORS POWER LOCKS KEYLESS, AS TRADED YOU DO YOUR SAFETY AND SAFE,LOW KM, PUSH START PROXY KEY
NICE COMBINATION BLAVK EXTERIOR ON BLACK HEATED / COOLANT LEATHER INTERIOR
CAR FAX AVIALBLE AT NO COST( NO ACCIDENT)
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=Ndy0%2bVfdisNXBQgWDswiSzxgNoXD2qPy
FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT
ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
IF this Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT
