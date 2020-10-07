Menu
2014 Kia Forte

157,326 KM

Details

$6,799

+ tax & licensing
$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

SX

2014 Kia Forte

SX

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

157,326KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6042399
  • Stock #: 487
  • VIN: KNAFZ4A81E5050635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 487
  • Mileage 157,326 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Kia Forte SX

- $6799 + HST and Licensing 

- Leather

- AC Seats

- Heated Seats

- Navigation (GPS)

- Bluetooth

- Reverse Camera


This vehicle is safety certified.


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/main?id=ZApB3tLE%2bHLDa85qGz8CsSD88BDyEnuH


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

