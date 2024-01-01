$10,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Optima
LX
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,100 KM
Vehicle Description
DRIVES GREAT!! LOCAL ONTARIO, TRADE IN!
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Kia Optima LX, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek black sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and a peppy 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for city commutes or weekend getaways. With only 117,100km on the odometer, this Optima is just getting started.
Enjoy the convenience of features like heated seats, power windows, and keyless entry, ensuring a comfortable and secure ride. You'll love the added safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. Stay connected on the road with the integrated CD player and steering wheel controls. This Kia Optima LX combines practicality with style, offering a great value for drivers looking for a dependable and feature-rich vehicle.
Here are 5 features that will make you say "Wow!"
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable all winter long.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock and start your car with the push of a button.
- Power Windows: Roll down the windows with the simple touch of a button.
- Anti-Lock Brakes: Get the confidence you need in any driving situation.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear vision on even the coldest days.
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
