<p>DRIVES GREAT!! LOCAL ONTARIO, TRADE IN!</p><p> </p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Kia Optima LX, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek black sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and a peppy 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for city commutes or weekend getaways. With only 117,100km on the odometer, this Optima is just getting started.</p><p>Enjoy the convenience of features like heated seats, power windows, and keyless entry, ensuring a comfortable and secure ride. Youll love the added safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. Stay connected on the road with the integrated CD player and steering wheel controls. This Kia Optima LX combines practicality with style, offering a great value for drivers looking for a dependable and feature-rich vehicle.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that will make you say Wow!</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable all winter long.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock and start your car with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Roll down the windows with the simple touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Anti-Lock Brakes:</strong> Get the confidence you need in any driving situation.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear vision on even the coldest days.</li></ul><p> </p><p> </p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

2014 Kia Optima

117,100 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,100KM
Good Condition
VIN KNAGM4A74E5511918

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,100 KM

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Kia Optima LX, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek black sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and a peppy 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for city commutes or weekend getaways. With only 117,100km on the odometer, this Optima is just getting started.

Enjoy the convenience of features like heated seats, power windows, and keyless entry, ensuring a comfortable and secure ride. You'll love the added safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. Stay connected on the road with the integrated CD player and steering wheel controls. This Kia Optima LX combines practicality with style, offering a great value for drivers looking for a dependable and feature-rich vehicle.

Here are 5 features that will make you say "Wow!"

  • Heated Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable all winter long.
  • Keyless Entry: Unlock and start your car with the push of a button.
  • Power Windows: Roll down the windows with the simple touch of a button.
  • Anti-Lock Brakes: Get the confidence you need in any driving situation.
  • Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear vision on even the coldest days.

 

 

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2014 Kia Optima