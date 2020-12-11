Menu
2014 Kia Rio

37,746 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2014 Kia Rio

2014 Kia Rio

4dr Sdn Auto LOW KM 1OWNER SAFETY NEW TIRES B-TOO

2014 Kia Rio

4dr Sdn Auto LOW KM 1OWNER SAFETY NEW TIRES B-TOO

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

37,746KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6333836
  • Stock #: 2708
  • VIN: KNADM4A30E6335847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,746 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO 4DR SEDAN LOW KM ONLY 37746 CAR FAX VERIFIED ONE OWNER SAFETY CERTIFIED NEW 4 TIRES + FRONT BRAKES INSTALEED THE DAY OF LISITNG, Loaded WITH  BLUE TOOTH ,  ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY,POWER MIRROS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX, HEATED FRONT SEATS

NICE COMBINATION OF BLACK EXTERIOR ON HEATED DARK GREY  INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST 

ONE OWNER CAR FAX VERIFIED LOW KM

https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en?id=i7dgQhGtLdPT%2fgfFO58GNj2PzYr2FL8r

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

