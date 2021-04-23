Menu
2014 Kia Soul

144,900 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

5dr Wgn Auto NEW 4 TIRES/BRAKES NO ACCIDENT SAF

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

144,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7003784
  • Stock #: 2774
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56E7730957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Green
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto  5DR HATCH GAS SAVER LOCAL ONTARIO VERIFEID NO ACCIDENT   LOADED WITH BLUE TOOTH,  POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS, HEATED SEATS,AUX USB,   COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD

4 NEW TIRES, 4 NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING  

NICE COMBINATION OF GREEN EXTERIOR ON DARK GREY INTERIOR

NO ACCIDENT LOCAL ONTARIO CAR FAX VERIFIED

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kLkiVDP%2b1OidEddJKSC9wXUPJlKIxMgH

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

