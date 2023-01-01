$16,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
5dr HB Dynamic
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10224474
- VIN: SALVT2BG7EH930658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,699 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic 4WD Certified Financing Available
The car is in fantastic condition! No accidents. Runs and drives nice & smoothly, everything works in it, has leather interior, two sets of keys, navigation, keyless entry. Interior condition is like new.
Panoramic sunroof
186,699 km
Automatic transmission
Four Wheel Drive
2l 4cyl engine
NO ACCIDENTS! SEE CARFAX:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=l09BBu2vrxdp29FDhLmOvG3bFLnnaojA
VIN SALVT2BG7EH930658
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Certified and ready to go
Price is $16,999 (plus HST and licensing)
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.