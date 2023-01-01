$32,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
4WD 4dr V8 Supercharged
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10149579
- VIN: SALWR2TF3EA361857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,347 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Fully Loaded Super Charged Financing Available
Car is in perfect condition. Runs amazing, has two sets of keys, panoramic sunroof, orange leather interior, navigation, bluetooth.
148,347 km
Automatic transmission
All Wheel Drive
5l 8cyl engine
CARFAX:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vmvIMRKRy7zeVse23o07b5uY0ZvP+Pnt
VIN SALWR2TF3EA361857
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Certified and ready to go
Price is $32,999 (plus HST and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
