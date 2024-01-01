Menu
<p>Looking for a sleek and sporty sedan that delivers both luxury and performance? Look no further than this 2014 Lexus IS 250 FSport, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This meticulously maintained vehicle boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine paired with an advanced all-wheel drive system, ensuring confident handling in any weather condition. Step inside the luxurious cabin, featuring heated and power-adjustable leather seats, a premium sound system, and an intuitive navigation system that will guide you effortlessly to your destination. With a host of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, you can drive with peace of mind.</p><p>This IS 250 FSport is not just about performance and luxury – its about driving pleasure. Its sporty design, sleek lines, and sharp handling will turn heads wherever you go. With a stylish silver exterior and a sophisticated black interior, this Lexus exudes an undeniable presence. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Plus, the FSport package adds a touch of exclusivity with its unique styling accents and performance enhancements. This IS 250 FSport has only 149,000km on the odometer, making it a reliable and well-maintained choice for any discerning driver.</p><p>Here are five standout features that elevate this Lexus IS 250 FSport to the next level:</p><ul><li><strong>F Sport Styling:</strong> This FSport model boasts a unique and aggressive design, setting it apart from the standard IS 250.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> The AWD system provides superior traction and stability, especially during challenging weather conditions.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Equipped with a user-friendly navigation system, never get lost again.</li><li><strong>Heated and Power-Adjustable Seats:</strong> Enjoy the comfort and convenience of heated leather seats with power adjustments to find your perfect driving position.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre protected by a suite of safety features including Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Monitoring.</li></ul><p> </p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $790+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p><p><em> </em></p>

2014 Lexus IS 250

149,000 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus IS 250

FSport | AWD | Navi

11959254

2014 Lexus IS 250

FSport | AWD | Navi

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTHCF1D27E5002530

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-339-3330

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2014 Lexus IS 250