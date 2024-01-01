$17,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus IS 250
FSport | AWD | Navi
2014 Lexus IS 250
FSport | AWD | Navi
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sleek and sporty sedan that delivers both luxury and performance? Look no further than this 2014 Lexus IS 250 FSport, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This meticulously maintained vehicle boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine paired with an advanced all-wheel drive system, ensuring confident handling in any weather condition. Step inside the luxurious cabin, featuring heated and power-adjustable leather seats, a premium sound system, and an intuitive navigation system that will guide you effortlessly to your destination. With a host of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, you can drive with peace of mind.
This IS 250 FSport is not just about performance and luxury – it's about driving pleasure. Its sporty design, sleek lines, and sharp handling will turn heads wherever you go. With a stylish silver exterior and a sophisticated black interior, this Lexus exudes an undeniable presence. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Plus, the FSport package adds a touch of exclusivity with its unique styling accents and performance enhancements. This IS 250 FSport has only 149,000km on the odometer, making it a reliable and well-maintained choice for any discerning driver.
Here are five standout features that elevate this Lexus IS 250 FSport to the next level:
- F Sport Styling: This FSport model boasts a unique and aggressive design, setting it apart from the standard IS 250.
- All-Wheel Drive: The AWD system provides superior traction and stability, especially during challenging weather conditions.
- Navigation System: Equipped with a user-friendly navigation system, never get lost again.
- Heated and Power-Adjustable Seats: Enjoy the comfort and convenience of heated leather seats with power adjustments to find your perfect driving position.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected by a suite of safety features including Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Monitoring.
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $790+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Security
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330