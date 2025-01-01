$16,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus IS 250
4DR SDN AWD
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Lexus IS250 – Luxury, Performance, and Navigation at an Unbeatable Price!
Drive in style with this 2014 Lexus IS250, offering a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and cutting-edge features. With 165,000 kilometers, this well-maintained sedan is ready for many more miles of smooth, refined driving.
Key Features:
- Luxurious Interior – Enjoy high-end materials, premium finishes, and a comfortable, sophisticated cabin.
- Navigation System – Stay on track with the built-in navigation, making every journey more convenient.
- Sporty Performance – Experience a perfect balance of power and efficiency, delivering an exhilarating drive every time.
- Lexus Reliability – Known for its long-lasting quality and dependability, this vehicle is built to go the distance.
- Smooth Ride – With its refined suspension and responsive handling, the IS250 offers a driving experience that's both comfortable and engaging.
- Stylish Design – Sleek, bold exterior that exudes elegance and class wherever you go.
This 2014 Lexus IS250 is perfect for those who demand both performance and luxury in their everyday drive. With its premium features, including the navigation system, it offers the perfect combination of convenience and style.
Contact us today to arrange your test drive and see why the Lexus IS250 stands out in its class!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
