2014 Lexus IS 250

<p><strong>2014 Lexus IS250 – Luxury, Performance, and Navigation at an Unbeatable Price!</strong></p><p>Drive in style with this <strong>2014 Lexus IS250</strong>, offering a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and cutting-edge features. With <strong>165,000 kilometers</strong>, this well-maintained sedan is ready for many more miles of smooth, refined driving.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Luxurious Interior</strong> – Enjoy high-end materials, premium finishes, and a comfortable, sophisticated cabin.</li><li><strong>Navigation System</strong> – Stay on track with the built-in navigation, making every journey more convenient.</li><li><strong>Sporty Performance</strong> – Experience a perfect balance of power and efficiency, delivering an exhilarating drive every time.</li><li><strong>Lexus Reliability</strong> – Known for its long-lasting quality and dependability, this vehicle is built to go the distance.</li><li><strong>Smooth Ride</strong> – With its refined suspension and responsive handling, the IS250 offers a driving experience thats both comfortable and engaging.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design</strong> – Sleek, bold exterior that exudes elegance and class wherever you go.</li></ul><p>This <strong>2014 Lexus IS250</strong> is perfect for those who demand both performance and luxury in their everyday drive. With its premium features, including the <strong>navigation system</strong>, it offers the perfect combination of convenience and style.</p><p><strong>Contact us today</strong> to arrange your test drive and see why the Lexus IS250 stands out in its class!</p><p> </p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

VIN JTHCF1D28E5013374

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

905-339-3330

