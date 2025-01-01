$18,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus RX 350
AWD 4dr
2014 Lexus RX 350
AWD 4dr
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,375 KM
Vehicle Description
A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE
NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE
*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE
Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.
Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam: 416-805-7500
Rob: 416-990-5016
Or Email at: oakvilleautos@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oakville Autos
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oakville Autos
Oakville Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-844-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-844-7100