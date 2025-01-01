2014 Lexus RX 350

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;> and <strong>NO HAGGLE PRICING </strong>means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>Price shown excludes</span><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;> HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Sam:   416-805-7500</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Rob:    416-990-5016</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Or Email at:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;><span>  </span><strong>oakvilleautos@hotmail.com</strong></span></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1736368435503_9597494379497515 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2014 Lexus RX 350

130,375 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle
12092266

2014 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,375KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA5EC242875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,375 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Immobilizer
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.398 Axle Ratio
72.5 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Concealed Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
650 lbs)
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
562 kgs (5
Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
engine oil cooler and Tier 2 Bin 5 Emissions Rating
Engine: 3.5L 24V 6-Cyl DOHC SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oakville Autos

Used 2020 Lexus RX RX 350 Auto for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Lexus RX RX 350 Auto 163,746 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus RX RX 350 Auto for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Lexus RX RX 350 Auto 56,771 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban 4WD 4dr 1500 LTZ for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Chevrolet Suburban 4WD 4dr 1500 LTZ 192,917 KM $27,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oakville Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2014 Lexus RX 350