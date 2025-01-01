Menu
2014 Lincoln MKX

352,533 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Lincoln MKX

13163131

2014 Lincoln MKX

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
352,533KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMDJ8JK4EBL17248

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P7264XZ
  • Mileage 352,533 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Lincoln MKX