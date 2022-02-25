Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA2

55,567 KM

Details Description

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

GS | CLEAN CARFAX | 5 SPD | AC | CRUISE | AM/FM/CD

GS | CLEAN CARFAX | 5 SPD | AC | CRUISE | AM/FM/CD

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

55,567KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8284188
  • Stock #: EB67A
  • VIN: JM1DE1LY5E0171120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,567 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Mazda-Mazda2-2014-id8650009.html

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

