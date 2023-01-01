Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

168,783 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

SUNROOF| ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

SUNROOF| ALLOYS

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1687236582
  2. 1687236746
  3. 1687236746
  4. 1687236746
  5. 1687236746
  6. 1687236746
  7. 1687236746
  8. 1687236746
  9. 1687236746
  10. 1687236746
  11. 1687236746
  12. 1687236746
  13. 1687236746
  14. 1687236746
  15. 1687236746
  16. 1687236745
  17. 1687236746
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
168,783KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10085631
  • VIN: JM1BM1V75E1153788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,783 KM

Vehicle Description

RED ON BLACK 6 SPEED MANUAL SUNROOF ALLOYS HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AND MORE.. WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $10990 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 930 AM TO 7PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 4PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=e5dbEceW4GMBZ6mkavTl%2BgJwWDq1tR7k

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

2014 Mazda MAZDA3 SU...
 168,783 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 217,309 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2013 Acura TL 6speed...
 199,285 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory