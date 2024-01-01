Menu
AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS POWER MIRROES, CRUIZE CONTROL, BLUE TOOTH, ICE COLD A/C

ALL NEW BRAKES INSTALLED DAY OF LISTING

CLEAN CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Financing available some conditions apply

SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

212,285 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

AUTO NO ACCIDENT BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

AUTO NO ACCIDENT BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Logo_AccidentFree

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,285KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BM1L73E1143943

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,285 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

 

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS POWER MIRROES, CRUIZE CONTROL, BLUE TOOTH, ICE COLD A/C

 

ALL NEW BRAKES INSTALLED DAY OF LISTING

 

CLEAN CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2014 Mazda MAZDA3