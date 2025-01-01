2014 Mazda MAZDA3

$11,990+ tax & licensing
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Certified
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mazda3 GX-Sky Hatchback – Low KMs, Clean & Local!
This 2014 Mazda3 GX-Sky is a local Ontario vehicle with low kilometers and a clean Carfax report—no accidents, just a well-maintained, reliable car ready for its next owner. Known for its fuel efficiency, smooth handling, and stylish design, this Mazda3 is perfect for daily commutes or weekend road trips.Key Features:
- Very Clean Inside & Out – Well-maintained and in excellent condition.
- Fuel-Efficient Skyactiv Engine – Delivers great performance and savings at the pump.
- Low KMs – Rare find with low mileage for its year.
- Modern Tech – Bluetooth, touchscreen infotainment, and keyless entry.
- Safety First – Equipped with airbags, ABS, traction control, and stability management.
This Mazda3 GX-Sky is a great buy for anyone looking for a reliable, stylish, and economical car. Don’t miss out—contact us today to schedule a test drive!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
905-339-3330