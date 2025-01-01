2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
<p><strong>2014 Mazda3 GX-Sky Hatchback – Low KMs, Clean & Local!</strong></p><p>This <strong>2014 Mazda3 GX-Sky</strong> is a <strong>local Ontario vehicle</strong> with <strong>low kilometers</strong> and a <strong>clean Carfax report</strong>—no accidents, just a well-maintained, reliable car ready for its next owner. Known for its fuel efficiency, smooth handling, and stylish design, this Mazda3 is perfect for daily commutes or weekend road trips.</p><h3><strong>Key Features:</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Very Clean Inside & Out</strong> – Well-maintained and in excellent condition.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Skyactiv Engine</strong> – Delivers great performance and savings at the pump.</li><li><strong>Low KMs</strong> – Rare find with low mileage for its year.</li><li><strong>Modern Tech</strong> – Bluetooth, touchscreen infotainment, and keyless entry.</li><li><strong>Safety First</strong> – Equipped with airbags, ABS, traction control, and stability management.</li></ul><p>This Mazda3 GX-Sky is a <strong>great buy for anyone looking for a reliable, stylish, and economical car.</strong> Don’t miss out—contact us today to schedule a test drive!</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BM1K74E1152362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

