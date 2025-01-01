Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

111,376 KM

$13,555

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

AUTO LOW KM NEW BRAKES SAFETY BACKUP CAM B-TOOTH

12535081

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

AUTO LOW KM NEW BRAKES SAFETY BACKUP CAM B-TOOTH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,555

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,376KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1V79EM102505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3847
  • Mileage 111,376 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY 

AUTO, LOW, SAFETY CERTIFIED, NEW FRONT BRAKES,HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, 

 

NEW FRONT BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS) INSTALLED ON THE DAY OF LISTING

CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-837-1234

2014 Mazda MAZDA3