Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

72,620 KM

Details Description Features

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX-SKY LOW KM NO ACCIDENT BLUE T

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX-SKY LOW KM NO ACCIDENT BLUE T

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

72,620KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8677187
  • Stock #: 3088
  • VIN: JM1BM1K70E1100856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,620 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 5dr HB Sport Auto GX-SKY GAS SAVER NO ACCIDENT  WITH  LOW KM ONLY 72620 KM NO ACCIDENT BLUE  LOADED WITH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, BLUE TOOTH ,

 THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WHITE  EXTERIOR ON BALCK INTERIOR

WILL COME WITH NEW FRONT BRAKES

SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX  

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bC%2bdSoEntDCln9VLPpwlf8WOmnP4L7Z%2f

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 72,620 KM
$17,000 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 94,804 KM
$22,500 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 AUTO...
 171,760 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-337-XXXX

(click to show)

905-337-9339

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory