$17,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-337-9339
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr HB Sport Auto GX-SKY LOW KM NO ACCIDENT BLUE T
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8677187
- Stock #: 3088
- VIN: JM1BM1K70E1100856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,620 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 5dr HB Sport Auto GX-SKY GAS SAVER NO ACCIDENT WITH LOW KM ONLY 72620 KM NO ACCIDENT BLUE LOADED WITH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, BLUE TOOTH ,
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WHITE EXTERIOR ON BALCK INTERIOR
WILL COME WITH NEW FRONT BRAKES
SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bC%2bdSoEntDCln9VLPpwlf8WOmnP4L7Z%2f
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
