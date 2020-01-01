Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC NO ACCIDENT PANORAMIC ROOF LE

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC NO ACCIDENT PANORAMIC ROOF LE

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,230KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4449606
  • Stock #: 2499
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB2EA963520
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
BLACK HEATED LEATHER
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Auto 4MATIC AWD NO ACCIDENT LOCAL ON BLIND SPOT  PANORAMIC SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS   


FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST


 NICE COMBINATION OF DARK GREY EXTERIOR ON  HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR


FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT (289 837 1234)


WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU  BETTER


This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers road and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2     


PLEASE CHECK OUR INVENTORY FOR MANY GOOD DEALS ON SUV'S, CARS, VANS, HONDA CIVIC COROLLA, DODGE RAM, F150 C230, BMW


JUST COPY AND PASTE


WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA


Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED


WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER


/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////


///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILBLE //////////


EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******


 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

