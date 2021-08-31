2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595
Introducing our 2014 Mercedes Benz C350 Coupe, this vehicle drives like new and come in a highly desirable Black on Red Colour Combination. This vehicle is an ultimate Luxury Coupe with options that included Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Panormaic Sunroof, Premium Harmon Kardon Sound System, Navigation, Back Up Camera, and much more.
Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well established list of long term customers.
Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Bmw, Audi, Maserati, Bentley and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.
