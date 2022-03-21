$57,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 63 AMG - 507 Edition - NO ACCIDENTS
Location
CB&C Leasing Inc
2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- VIN: WDDGF7HB9EG215912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
We are pleased to introduce to you our extremely rare 2014 Mercedes Benz C63 AMG 507 Edition. This C63 comes to you in excellent condition and has a clean CarFax with no accidents or insurance claims. We had recently completed a full service and certification on this vehicle and is ready for immediate delivery! Don't miss out this won't last long!
Fully loaded with options such as but not limited to: Carbon Fiber Interior, Lane Keeping Assist, Heated Seats, Park Assist, Back-Up Camera, Collision Prevention, Harman Kardon Audio, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, and so much more!
MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS ALL VEHICLES SOLD COME WITH A 3-MONTH / 3000KM WARRANTY AT NO EXTRA COST!
On-Location financing available / Same-day approvals!
NO SURPRISES OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!
Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well-established list of long-term customers.
Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Maserati, Bentley, and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.
ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.
Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9 AM- 5 PM Saturday: 9 AM-3 PM
Vehicle Features
