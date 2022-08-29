$19,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
LOW KM NO ACCIDENT 4MATIC NEW BRAKES NAV BLIND CAM
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9116977
- Stock #: 3202
- VIN: WDDGF8AB1EA899986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,132 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO,4MATIC, NO ACCIDENT, LOW KM ONLY 100132 KM,NAVIGATION, SUNROOF,BLIND SPOT,REVIEW CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, ALLOY RIMS
WILL INSTALL 4 NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) WITH SALE
Clean no accident car fax ,available at no extra cost
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4CFcE%2FPj%2F8qGjhBs5s46p8nO58gC1j0n
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
