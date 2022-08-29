Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

100,132 KM

Details Description Features

Rosa Auto Sales

LOW KM NO ACCIDENT 4MATIC NEW BRAKES NAV BLIND CAM

LOW KM NO ACCIDENT 4MATIC NEW BRAKES NAV BLIND CAM

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,132KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9116977
  • Stock #: 3202
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB1EA899986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,132 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,4MATIC, NO ACCIDENT, LOW KM ONLY 100132 KM,NAVIGATION, SUNROOF,BLIND SPOT,REVIEW  CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,   A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, ALLOY RIMS

WILL INSTALL 4 NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) WITH SALE

Clean no accident  car fax ,available at no extra cost

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4CFcE%2FPj%2F8qGjhBs5s46p8nO58gC1j0n

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WHITE  EXTERIOR ON  GREY   INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

