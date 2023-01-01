2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999 + taxes & licensing
1 1 0 , 5 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10285677

10285677 Stock #: 3417

3417 VIN: WDDSJ4GB6EN074995

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,575 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

