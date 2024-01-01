$19,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
♦️CERTIFIED
♦️ONE OWNER
♦️NO ACCIDENT
♦️YES ORIGINAL KMS
2014 MERCEDES BENZ CLA250 4MATIC
BLACK ON BLACK!!
ONLY 60K KMS!!
IN IMMACULATE CONDITION THIS CAR IS ALMOST BRAND NEW RUNS AND DRIVES WITH NO ISSUES
OPTIONS INCLUDE:
-AMG RIMS
-REARVIEW CAMERA
-BLUETOOTH
-CRUISE CONTROL
-HEATED SEATS
-AND MORE
# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
(416)527-0101
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
♦️ONE OWNER
♦️NO ACCIDENT
♦️YES ORIGINAL KMS
2014 MERCEDES BENZ CLA250 4MATIC
BLACK ON BLACK!!
ONLY 60K KMS!!
IN IMMACULATE CONDITION THIS CAR IS ALMOST BRAND NEW RUNS AND DRIVES WITH NO ISSUES
OPTIONS INCLUDE:
-AMG RIMS
-REARVIEW CAMERA
-BLUETOOTH
-CRUISE CONTROL
-HEATED SEATS
-AND MORE
# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
(416)527-0101
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Terminal Motors
2013 Volkswagen Touareg 180,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot Altitude 85,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Flex 131,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Email Terminal Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class