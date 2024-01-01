Menu
2014 MERCEDES BENZ CLA250 4MATIC BLACK ON BLACK!! ONLY 60K KMS!! IN IMMACULATE CONDITION THIS CAR IS ALMOST BRAND NEW RUNS AND DRIVES WITH NO ISSUES OPTIONS INCLUDE: -AMG RIMS -REARVIEW CAMERA -BLUETOOTH -CRUISE CONTROL -HEATED SEATS -AND MORE # BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! # FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS (416)527-0101 1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

61,000 KM

Details Description

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

♦️CERTIFIED
♦️ONE OWNER
♦️NO ACCIDENT
♦️YES ORIGINAL KMS

2014 MERCEDES BENZ CLA250 4MATIC
BLACK ON BLACK!!
ONLY 60K KMS!!

IN IMMACULATE CONDITION THIS CAR IS ALMOST BRAND NEW RUNS AND DRIVES WITH NO ISSUES

OPTIONS INCLUDE:
-AMG RIMS
-REARVIEW CAMERA
-BLUETOOTH
-CRUISE CONTROL
-HEATED SEATS
-AND MORE


# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
(416)527-0101
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-XXXX

416-527-0101

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class