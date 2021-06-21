Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78,820 KM

Details Description Features

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 63 AMG S-Model

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 63 AMG S-Model

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,820KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7435142
  • VIN: WDDHF7GB6EA940411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan, HST and licensing are extra.

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge. Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your

dream vehicle.

**THIS VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $799.00**

If not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be: “Not drivable, Not E-tested, and Not Certified”

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

We are located at 1155 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario, L6L 2X5 SALES DEPARTMENT HOURS: Mon-Fri: 10:00am - 7:00pm Sat: 10:00am - 6:00pm While every reasonable effort is made to

ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Deals on Wheels Auto.

 

Thank you for your trust

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

2018 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 0 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic
2015 Audi S4 Premium...
 93,924 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Challenge...
 13,305 KM
$55,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory