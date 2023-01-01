Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

100,000 KM

Details Features

$26,885

+ tax & licensing
$26,885

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

|ACCIDENT FREE|BLIND SPOT|NAVI|BT

2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

|ACCIDENT FREE|BLIND SPOT|NAVI|BT

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,885

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9559690
  • Stock #: 7142247
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EBXEA421578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

