$26,885+ tax & licensing
$26,885
+ taxes & licensing
Rotana Auto Sales
905-617-6761
2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
|ACCIDENT FREE|BLIND SPOT|NAVI|BT
Location
281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,885
+ taxes & licensing
100,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9559690
- Stock #: 7142247
- VIN: 4JGDA2EBXEA421578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
